Naidu and Pawan tell Jagan to shed his ego

Ex CM Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan gave a strong advice to AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy. While Naidu accused Jagan Circar of suppressing details of corona virus cases, Senani said that YCP is putting politics above public health. They demanded that the government should give its first priority to the corona virus preventive measures and awareness drives in the state. Now is not a time for ego issues. The ruling YCP is downplaying the importance of taking public health safety measures. That is obviously because Jagan Reddy’s immediate focus is on his political mission. It is not correct to do politics on public health at a time when the whole world is being shaken and greatly worried about rapid spread of the pandemic.

Senani’s advice came amidst widespread comments that Jagan is not taking steps for AP people’s safety while other states are closing schools and public contact points. The all opposition attack is coming as a big concern. On the other hand, YCP announced closure of schools as a preventive measure. This is too after the Supreme Court shock to CM Jagan on local body elections. The opposition leaders say that eyewash measures are not enough but the government should conduct an awareness drive as a mission.