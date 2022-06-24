Naidu blames Govt for police attack on Chittoor ex-Mayor

TDP president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday condemned what he described as the YSRCP Government-sponsored attack on Chittoor former Mayor and TDP leader Kathari Hemalatha.

Naidu expressed surprise that some police officers were degrading themselves to win favours from the Jagan Reddy rule. What message were they sending by harassing witnesses in the mayor couple murder in Chittoor and by filing false cases against them?

The TDP chief asked whether the erring police were trying to save the culprits. It was atrocious on the part of the police to put a bag of ganja in the house of Poorna in order to file a fabricated case against him.

Naidu said when ex-mayor Hemalatha went there to stop the police highhandedness, they did not hesitate to run the police jeep on her. With what confidence, the police were resorting to such atrocious activities? The Government-sponsored attacks were highly condemnable.

Chandrababu Naidu warned that the TDP would not leave the police officers who were committing serious offences by turning into the ruling YSRCP activists.

Meanwhile, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, said that their party would fight a legal battle on behalf of the victimised TDP leaders. After coming to power, the TDP would take all the necessary action against all the erring officers.

Lokesh asked whether asking for protection to the witnesses in a murder case was the crime of ex-mayor Hemalatha. The police should explain whether they were living with the salaries taken from the public or just the private army being run by the Jagan Reddy mafia.

Lokesh termed it as unjust that the police put ganja in the pockets of Poorna and then arrested him by making false charges. The way the police ran their jeep over a woman ex-mayor showed that they were not the real police but only the YCP faction team.