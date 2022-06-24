Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy on Friday met a few accused in the Secunderabad railway station violence at Chanchalguda Central Prison here.

The jail authorities allowed Revanth Reddy and other Congress leaders to meet the youth, who were arrested following June 17 violence at Secunderabad station during the protest against Agnipath, the recently announced scheme by the Centre for army recruitment.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Revanth Reddy assured the youth that the Congress party will extend all possible help to them. He exhorted them not to lose heart.

He told reporters later that ‘the innocent youths, who were protesting against a wrong scheme brought by the Central government, were arrested and jailed under sections which are usually invoked against terrorists’.

Reddy, who is also a Member of Parliament, claimed that 50 out of 55 youth arrested in the case belong to Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). “These youths were the hope for their families. Their parents are not educated and they are now feeling helpless,” he said.

The state Congress chief blamed the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for the situation. He said by bringing the Agnipath scheme, the government has endangered national security. He alleged that under this scheme, the government wants to treat soldiers like hired labourers. “Those who are going to be recruited for four years will have no job security, pension and other benefits,” he said.

Revanth Reddy said the Congress party would continue its protest till the Centre withdrew the Agnipath scheme. As part of this, a state-wide protest will be held on June 27.

Violence rocked the Secunderabad station on June 17 during the protest by army job aspirants. The youth set afire trains and goods and vandalised the station and other railway property. One youth was killed and 13 others were injured when the Railway Police opened fire to control the situation.

The Telangana government has announced Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia for the family of the youth killed in the police firing.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced the compensation for the kin of D. Rakesh (22), who hailed from Warangal district.

The chief minister also announced that a government job will be provided to a member of Rakesh’s family as per his or her qualification.