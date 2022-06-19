Naidu blames ‘Jagan vendetta’ for wall demolition

TDP president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday decried the ‘midnight demolition’ of the house wall of TDP former minister Ch Ayyanna Patrudu in Narsipatnam.

Naidu asserted that the latest attack on the residence of their party senior leader was part of the Jagan Reddy Government’s vendetta against the opposition leaders.

The TDP chief said that the Chief Minister was making selected attacks on the strong BC leaders of the TDP all over the State. Fabricated cases were being filed and false arrests were being made of these BC leaders, the TDP chief alleged.

Naidu said that the attack on the house of Ayyanna Patrudu took place only because he exposed the YSRCP regime’s failures at the Chodavaram Mini Mahanadu. Out of frustration, the ruling party made midnight attacks on the TDP leader, he said.

The TDP chief accused the chief minister of resorting to political vendetta targeting strong leaders in the opposition. He said that Jagna Mohan Reddy was not able to answer even a single question raised by Ayyanna Patrudu at the Chodavaram meeting. Even elsewhere, the TDP leaders were exposing the Jagan government for which false cases are being filed, he said.

Chandrababu Naidu asserted that Jagan Reddy had no courage to answer the questions raised by Ayyanna Patrudu. This is why the CM was resorting to demolitions. The TDP would stand by the side of Ayyanna Patrudu in this critical hour.