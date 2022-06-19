Vishwak Sen’s Crazy Project Announced

nymisha
Telugu360 broke the news that young actor Vishwak Sen will soon work in the direction of Action King Arjun. The official announcement about this crazy project is made today. The film will be written, directed and produced by Arjun. Aishwarya Arjun will be the leading lady and the shoot commences very soon. Veteran actor Jagapathi Babu will be seen playing an important role. The pre-production work of this project is happening at a faster pace and more details are expected to be announced soon.

Vishwak Sen is currently busy with his own directorial Das Ka Dhamki and the film releases this year. He is done with the shoot of Ori Devuda and the film releases soon.

