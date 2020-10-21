Naidu blames YCP for AP top slot in Covid worst hit districts

Andhra Pradesh virus cases have risen sharply and the State came to stand top in Coronavirus infections in the country with five out of India’s 30 worst-hit districts located in the State as of now. Former CM Chandrababu Naidu blamed the worsening situation on the Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s utter negligence even when the infections were rising to a peak. The Chief Minister made such callous and casual remarks like ‘a sprinkle of bleaching powder and a paracetamol tablet would prevent virus spread’.

The TDP chief deplored that the YCP Government was not taking any relief measures even though 6,500 have lost their lives. Farmers and artisans lost their work opportunities and they were suffering greatly. The TDP had warned in the beginning itself about the dangerous spread of the epidemic but the ruling party turned a deaf ear. While the TDP held webinars and created awareness among the people as a responsible Opposition party, the ruling YCP leaders behaved atrociously without any concern for the people. If the TDP came to power, the Covid situation would not have deteriorated to this extent. The Government had failed to continue and complete the irrigation projects in Prakasam district. Veligonda project should have been completed by now. There was no progress in Gundlakamma reservoir project and Korisapadu Lift Irrigation Project.

Mr. Naidu asserted that the previous TDP regime made every effort possible to ensure water supply to every acre and over 23 projects were completed. Over 72 per cent Polavaram project works were completed. The YCP did nothing for the State in the past one and half years. The TDP spent Rs. 13,000 Cr on irrigation per year. In that, the YCP could not spend even a third of that money. Construction of almost all projects was stopped.