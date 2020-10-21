Jagan govt imposes heavy fines for traffic violations

The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government has yet again burdened the common man with heavy fines by strictly enforcing the Motor Vehicles Act, 2019. The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to crack a whip on motorists with stricter punishment for violation of traffic regulations.

The government has notified 31 provisions of the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019, including the ones dealing with enhanced penalties for various traffic offences, with immediate effect. The heaviest fine has been imposed for cell phone or dangerous driving.

If you are caught while speaking on the phone while driving, then you need to shell out Rs 1,500 for the first offence and Rs 10,000 for the second offence within three years.

If you are caught racing and speeding, you will have to cough up Rs 5,000 if it is a first time offense. In case of a second offense, you will have to pay Rs 10,000.

If you’re caught driving without registration, without renewal of registration and fitness certificate, you will have to shell out Rs 2,000 if it is a first time offense. In case of a second offense, you will have to pay Rs 5,000.

Driving a vehicle without permit will attract a fine of Rs 10,000, while vehicles carrying weight exceeding permissible limit will attract a fine of Rs 20,000.

Drivers who do not stop vehicles during weight inspection will have to pay Rs 40,000.

People found honking unnecessarily would be fined by the traffic police. The move aims to create awareness on noise pollution. Motorists will be fined Rs 1,000 if they are found unnecessary honking for the first offence, and Rs 2,000 for second offence.

Fine for not wearing a seatbelt would attract a fine of Rs 1,000 for both first and second offence. Similarly, driving without wearing a helmet will attract a penalty of Rs 1,000.

Interestingly, there is no mention of drunk driving.