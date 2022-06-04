Naidu blames YCP MLA for murder of five BCs

TDP supremo and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday condemned the arrest of TDP ex Ministers and MLAs when they were going to the last rites of slain party activist Jallaiah in Palnadu district.

Naidu held Macherla YSRCP MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy responsible for the murder of backward classes activist Kancherla Jallaiah. To cover up the murder, the Government was resorting to cheap tactics even in performing last rites.

The TDP chief described as ‘inhuman’ that the Government and the police were not even handing over the dead body of TDP slain BC activist to his family members. In just Macherla itself, over five BC activists were brutally murdered by the ruling YSRCP criminals.

Naidu asked why the police were not giving the chance to the relatives to cremate the mortal remains of Jallaiah in his native village Jangameswarapadu in Durgi mandal. There was no information to Jallaiah’s family where his dead body was shifted.

Chandrababu Naidu said that instead of preventing such politically motivated murders, the police were obstructing the TDP leaders when they were going to take part in last rites. Was there no right for the TDP leaders to go to last rites when one of their family members was killed? The police were making atrocious arrests of the opposition TDP leaders.

The TDP chief decried that the YSRCP goondas killed 5 TDP activists and injured hundreds more in the past three years. Of the 5 killed persons, four of them belonged to the BC Yadava caste. MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy was behind these murders.

Naidu demanded that the Government order a special court to investigate the Macherla murders. Death sentences should be given to all those who would be found guilty of these killings.