Puri Jagannadh’s Janaganamana starts Rolling

Sensational director Puri Jagannadh and Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda are teaming up for the second time for Janaganamana and the film had a grand launch in Mumbai. The regular shoot of the film started today with an action sequence and the filming is happening in Mumbai. An action episode on the leading lady Pooja Hegde is shot currently. Vijay Deverakonda will join the sets of the film at a later date. The makers released a short video byte from the sets.

Puri Connects and Srikara Studios are the producers. Charmee Kaur will handle the production responsibilities of Janaganamana, a patriotic film. The makers announced that the film will hit the screens on August 3rd next year. Meanwhile, Puri Jagannadh and Vijay Deverakonda are done with the shoot of Liger, a sports drama that will release on August 25th this year. Liger is carrying good expectations and the film will head for a pan-Indian release.