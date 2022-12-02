Naidu calls Jagan a psycho, asks people to save AP

Former chief minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu called chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as a psycho. He made an appeal to the people to save Andhra Pradesh from the psycho leader.

Chandrababu Naidu addressed a street meeting at Nidadavole town of East Godavari district on Friday where he wanted the people to drive away the demon and cleanse the state. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had destroyed the state and felt that he should rebuild it after the 2024 elections.

The TDP chief also alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy as a psycho was encouraging psychos in every village in the state to harass people and the opposition leaders. These psychos were destroying the state, Naidu alleged.

Chandrababu Naidu said that he is working hard to save the future of the younger generations. He said that the youth of the state have lost all hopes with the destructive administration of Jagan Mohan Reddy. He felt that time had come for him to save the state from the psycho leader Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The TDP chief said that the industries were not coming to the state. On the other hand, existing industries were leaving the state. He cited the plans of Amar Raja Batteries which is planning to invest Rs 9,500 crore in Telangana state.

He also said that several industries were planning to move out of the state because of Jagan Mohan Reddy. He also cited the exit of Jockey Industry from the state due to the harassment by the YSR Congress psycho leaders.

He wanted the people to drive away Jagan Mohan Reddy in the next election or else all investments and industries would go away from the state. He emphasised the need to save the state and the industries. He wanted everyone from the state to vote against Jagan Mohan Reddy and bring TDP back to power.