Naidu faces protest in Kurnool, dares Jagan to face him

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday faced some protests from the supporters of the three capitals in Kurnool district. The three capitals’ supporters, who included the ruling YSR Congress activists, gathered at the TDP office raising slogans against the TDP and in support of three capitals.

Chandrababu Naidu who was in the party office came down heavily on the police for allowing the YSR Congress activists to the TDP office. He accused the police of serving the political interests of the ruling YSR Congress. He asked the police officials to wear the YSR Congress uniform and serve the ruling party.

He also criticised chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for instigating the party activists to target him during his visits to the districts. He said that the attacks on him by the ruling party activists show the fear in Jagan Mohan Reddy of losing the next elections.

The TDP chief accused Jagan Mohan Reddy of living in fear and police protection. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was provoking the YCP activists against the opposition leaders only to cover up his failures to develop the state in the last three years.

Chandrababu Naidu said that he had proposed a high court bench in Kurnool and asserted that Jagan Mohan Reddy could not do it in three years. He asked Jagan Mohan Reddy to accept his failure and step down so that the TDP would complete its dream projects in the state.

The TDP chief said that Jagan Mohan Reddy could not develop the projects that were planned and initiated by the TDP regime between 2014 and 2019.

Chandrababu Naidu made an appeal to the TDP supporters to be prepared to face the elections at any time. He wanted the people also to vote against the YSR Congress and ensure that the state is developed as per his plans and vision.