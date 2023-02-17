Naidu holds protest in East Godavari district

TDP supremo and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a protest on the road as the police denied permission for his road show in East Godavari district on Friday. The police closed the road leading to Anaparthi town stating that there was no permission for the roadshow.

The police blocked the road with barricades and made the constables sit on the road objecting to the movement of Chandrababu Naidu’s vehicles. When the TDP leaders questioned why the police had denied permission, there was no reply from the police.

The TDP leaders said that a permission was issued for the party to hold the roadshow of Chandrababu Naidu in Anaparthi on the previous day. The next morning, when Naidu’s convoy was moving towards Anaparthi, the police stopped the vehicles.

Chandrababu Naidu took the police officials to task and questioned the justification in cancelling the permission in the eleventh hour. He said that the police were dancing to the tunes of Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Meanwhile, the TDP activists tried to break the police cardon, push the barricades away giving the way for Chandrababu Naidu’s convoy. As a large number of the TDP workers gathered and the police force was not enough to control them, Chandrababu Naidu’s convoy moved forward towards Anaparthi.

Later in the day, Chandrababu Naidu came down heavily on Jagan Mohan Reddy for creating problems for his tour. He made an appeal to the people to throw Jagan Mohan Reddy out of power and establish democracy in the state in the next elections.