Dhanush winning hearts of Telugu audience

Dhanush’s SIR film released today in theatres and the response is quite positive. The actor promoted the film aggressively even in Telugu states. Dhanush was here for the trailer launch and gave interviews for the media and attended all the promotional events in Telugu that were planned by the producer. A grand pre-release event was held and Dhanush was present

When it comes to other Tamil heroes like Vijay and Ajith, they had two big film releases in Telugu recently, but they never turned up for promotions before the release in Telugu. Even after pouring soo much money on the movie, Dil Raju was unable to pull Vijay completely for Telugu promotions. He was here only for the success party. and when it comes to Thala Ajith Kumar, he was never here.

Dhanush shows his respect to the Telugu audience and industry. The actor’s attitude is winning hearts and the film as well. Naga Vamshi from Sithara Entertainments produced the film and Venky Atluri is the director.