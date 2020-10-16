Naidu, Lokesh just tourists to AP, say YCP Ministers

No ruling party Minister or MLA visited the flood or heavy rain-hit areas anywhere. Today, TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh made a visit to three assembly segments in Guntur district. He visited damaged crops and talked to farmers. The TDP has also accused the YCP Government of deliberately mismanaging the flood in the Krishna river to take vengeance by sinking the house of Chandrababu Naidu.

Amid these issues, YCP Ministers Anil Kumar Yadav and Kodali Nani made scathing attacks on the TDP leaders. They asked whether the Leader of the Opposition in AP was Chandrababu Naidu or his son Nara Lokesh or his grandson Nara Devansh. While Mr. Naidu was staying at his Hyderabad home, Lokesh was making visits to AP now and then.

Anil Kumar went on to say that nobody would need to sink the Krishna Karakatta house of Chandrababu Naidu. This house would sink by itself in the floodwaters of the river.

The Minister said that Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh were just like the tourists who were visiting the State now and then. The Irrigation Minister made a stinging attack as a counter to the TDP’s allegations that the Government conspired to cause an artificial flood in the river in order to sink lands in Amaravati Capital City.