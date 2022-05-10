Naidu, Lokesh slam arrest of Narayana

TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu and general secretary Nara Lokesh on Tuesday accused the YSRCP Government of arresting former Minister P. Narayana as part of its endless political vendetta against the opposition leaders. They said the Jagan Reddy regime was resorting to the cheap tactics of arresting the TDP leaders to cover up its failures and misdeeds.

The TDP leaders asserted that Narayana’s arrest was made only to cover up the Government’s inefficiency in the 10th class paper leakage. The Narayana couple were arrested in a case in which they had no role to play in any position or manner.

They deplored that it had become a habit for the present rulers to pass on the blame to others for all their failures. The Jagan and Co have made it their trademark to commit offences and irregularities for which others were being made scapegoats.

The TDP leaders recalled how Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had made contradictory statements over the 10th paper leakage scam. All the people of the State had seen how the Minister changed his statements on the issue.

Lokesh termed it ‘atrocious’ that the Government was arresting the TDP leaders while not touching the ruling YSRCP leaders who were the main culprits. By protecting the offenders and harassing the innocents, the Jagan Reddy regime has been deriving sadistic pleasure.

Lokesh said that the Government was focusing on political vengeance rather than protecting the interests of lakhs of students who were writing different examinations. The present generation was suffering very badly because of the narrow policies of the YSRCP.

The TDP MLC asserted that the Jagan Reddy Government was using cheap gimmicks to divert the public attention from its countless frauds and failures. The unlawful arrests of the opposition leaders were part of the ulterior plans of the CM.