Felt Good Vibes About SVP In First Hearing Itself: Mahesh Babu

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata is releasing on the 12th. Massive expectations are riding on the film after the sensational response to the trailer. The Superstar sounded extremely confident in the interaction with Print and web media.

“SVP credit should go to director Parasuram. My character is very newly designed. I enjoyed it a lot and worked hard. I have been reminded of Pokiri days. Body language, dialogue delivery .. everything is new like this. It will be a blockbuster for sure,” Mahesh said.

“I liked Geetha Govindham very much. I did not consider if he is a small or big director. I liked the story and the script. I fell in love with my character. I felt good vibes in the first hearing itself. So, I immediately agreed,” he revealed about how the project happened.

Mahesh Babu also responded about if there is a message in the movie. “There is so much about having a ‘message’ in my last three films. Fans are saying it is refreshing to see me act without any boundaries. You will enjoy me similarly in the film,” he said.

The Superstar is also in all praise for Thaman. “I have a doubt when Thaman gave Kalaavathi tune. I felt it is slow. Director was not sure if a big star can go after a heroine. But Thaman said trust me and he proved to be right. It is my favorite number. I am so proud of what Thaman is doing these days,” Mahesh said about the sensational music director.