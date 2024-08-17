Naidu meets Modi, seeks funds for Polavaram, Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. The two held the meeting for half-an-hour where they discussed the NDA government at the Centre and the State. The two leaders also discussed the strategies to be followed to move forward, facing the opposition.

Sources say that Chandrababu Naidu sought funds from the Central government to complete the Polavaram project and Amaravati capital city. The Central government had announced Rs 15,000 crore financial assistance to the state to complete Amaravati. This was announced in the union budget 2024-25 presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman.

The chief minister wanted the Prime Minister to speed up the process to release the financial assistance. He wanted the Prime Minister to understand the compulsion of the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh to complete Amaravati project. Chandrababu Naidu told the Prime Minister that Amaravati was on the top of the NDA government’s agenda. He requested Narendra Modi to ensure that funds are released at the earliest.

The chief minister also requested the Prime Minister to release funds to complete the Polavaram Project. The project was stopped by the YSR Congress government, he said and wanted the Prime Minister to support the NDA government in the state to complete it. He emphasized the need to renew the works at the project.

The chief minister also sought funds from the Central government under the backward districts’ development fund. The Central government had identified 8 districts in the state to be developed under the backward districts development fund. This was also part of the AP Reorganization Act 2014.

Earlier in the day, Chandrababu Naidu also met Union Jal Sakhti Minister C R Patil, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu and others. He sought their cooperation in developing Andhra Pradesh. He sought funds from the Central government. The Ministers promised to support the state government through the Central programmes.