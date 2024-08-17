Senior Minister faces ire of own party men

Telangana Excise and Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao faced the ire of his own partymen on Saturday. Party workers obstructed Jupally Krishna Rao’s convoy in Gadwal, protesting against inclusion of MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy in Congress party.

Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy had won from Gadwal constituency on BRS party B-Form. He had defeated Sarita Tirupatiah, who contested as Congress candidate in the Assembly polls.

But Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy defected to Congress, after grand old party formed Government in the state.

This development has irked Sarita Tirupatiah to no end. She has been protesting against MLA Krishnamohan Reddy’s inclusion, fearing that her importance will decrease in the party.

Sarita Tirupatiah’s opposition was so intense that MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy immediately made a flip-flop of joining BRS back. But after Congress seniors assured Krishna Mohan Reddy of protecting his interests, he announced of continuing in ruling Congress.

If we dig deep on this subject, it is said that while Sarita Tirupatiah has blessings of CM Revanth Reddy, Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy is said to be mentored by senior Minister Jupally Krishna Rao.

Therefore Sarita Tirupatiah’s supporters have been directing their ire towards Krishna Rao for bringing MLA Krishna Mohan Reddy into the party.

Dnr