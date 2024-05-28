x
Politics

Naidu pays rich tributes to NTR

Published on May 28, 2024 by

Paying rich tributes to the TDP founder and former chief minister of combined Andhra Pradesh, the late NT Rama Rao, on his 101 st birth anniversary, TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Tuesday termed the late NTR as the illumination of Telugus, the inspiration and glory of the Telugu community.

In a message sent to the Telugus living across the globe, including in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Chandrabbau Naidu said “Let us recollect the great services of our beloved NTR by paying rich tributes to him on this historic occasion.” Strict discipline, perseverance, sincerity and a strong desire to do good to the people of Andhra Pradesh have transformed the son of a common farmer into a great leader, the TDP supremo observed.

This eminent personality who always believed that society is a place of worship and the people are gods, for the first time laid the foundation for the welfare regime by forming the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), he said. The late NTR proved beyond doubt that providing food, shelter and clothes are the primary necessity for the poor is the meaning of ruling, Chandrababu Naidu added.

Besides welfare, the late NTR also laid the foundation for development and reforms in administration besides proving beyond doubt that a leader is a servant to the people, Chandrababu Naidu mentioned in his message released on the occasion. NTR always functioned with a sole aim of progress of the people thus became closer to the hearts of every section of people, he said.

Late NTR sacrificed his life for building a poverty-free State and for the advancement of Telugu society, Chandrababu Naidu said and called upon the people to take oath to work together to realise the goal set by late NTR.

