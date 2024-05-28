Sundeep Kishan to romance Ritu Varma

Sundeep Kishan is back to success streak with Ooru Peru Bhairavakona and the actor is busy with multiple projects. He signed a film to be directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina who last directed Dhamaka. The film’s pre-production work reached the final stages and the regular shoot starts from June 18th in Hyderabad. Talented actress Ritu Varma has been finalized as the leading lady and this is the first time Sundeep Kishan and Ritu Varma are working together for a film.

Rao Ramesh plays a pivotal role as Sundeep Kishan’s father in the film. Manmadhudu fame Anshu is paired up beside Rao Ramesh in this untitled entertainer. The track of Rao Ramesh and Anshu is one of the major highlights of this untitled film. Prasanna Kumar Bezawada penned the story, screenplay and dialogues for this film. A crazy title has been locked and it will be announced by the makers at the right time. AK Entertainments and Hasya Movies are the producers.