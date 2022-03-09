Naidu predicts early polls in AP, claims TDP victory

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu predicted that chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy would go for early elections. He further asserted that the TDP would win with a big majority if elections are held at any time from now.

Chandrababu Naidu reacted after Jagan Mohan Reddy’s repeated speeches in the Assembly, cabinet and the International Women’s Day celebrations. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was following what TRS chief Chandrasekhar Rao had done in Telangana going for early polls in his first term.

The TDP chief said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was losing the confidence of the people with his failures in administration. He alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy had ruined the State’s economy in the last three years because of his inexperience.

Naidu further said that people of the state were repenting for having voted for Jagan Mohan Reddy. People have considered Jagan Mohan Reddy’s request for one term and have voted for the YSR Congress in the 2019 general elections.

The TDP chief said that the state had failed on all fronts in the last three years with Jagan Mohan Reddy messing up with the administration. The law and order in the state was completely ignored and people were suffering with the police excesses besides the activities of the anti-social elements.

The TDP chief made an appeal to the rank and file of the TDP to be ready to face the elections in the state and restore democracy. He also asserted that the state had to be put on the development track once again as Jagan had derailed it.