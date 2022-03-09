Mid-Week Box-Office: Trade awaits Radhe Shyam

It has been a poor weekday at the box-office window with new releases like Aadaalloo Meeku Johaarlu, Sebastian PC 524 bombing big time. The only holdover Bheemla Nayak is also recording low collections but a bit better than the new releases but it won’t make any difference in the final verdict of the film.

A.P Government has finally released a new G.O with segregation of Corporations/Municipalities/Panchayats. Biggies like Akhanda, Pushpa, and Bheemla Nayak were impacted because of the restrictions earlier.

Below are the CAP for the ticket rates according to the new G.O (including GST)

Corporations : Single Screens – 147/112 , Multiplexes – 177

Municipalities: Single Screens – 112/90, Multiplexes – 147

Panchayats : Single Screens – 100/80, Multiplexes – 112

Single Screens has two caps depending on the projection & sound system.

The revised ticket rates are very reasonable for small budget & medium budget films even though the min price should have been 100/- irrespective of the special category in single screens.

Big budget films like Radhe Shaym, RRR, etc definitely need a bit better pricing, and the state government is going to consider the request per film basis. Trade is expecting the tickets of Radhe Shyam to be hiked by at least 50/- to recover the costs.

Radhe Shyam is the first notable film to release after the new G.O and the trade is eagerly awaiting the film.