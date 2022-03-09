Sharwanand loses Three Big Projects

Young actor Sharwanand is one of the promising actors in Telugu cinema. The actor delivered six flops in a row: Padi Padi Leche Manasu, Ranarangam, Jaanu, Sreekaram, Maha Samudram and Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu. Sharwanand is completely out of track and his theatrical market came down badly. Still the actor is demanding huge remuneration which is making the producers hunt for other options. Three top approached Sharwa and they are shocked with the quoted remuneration of Sharwanand. These projects reached other actors. Sharwanand is now demanding Rs 10 crores per film. None of his recent films made Rs 10 crores in theatres.

He signed a film in the direction of Krishna Chaitanya and the film starts rolling soon. People Media Factory agreed to pay Rs 10 crores for the actor and he signed it immediately. Sharwanand is also in talks with Raju Sundaram for a project that will be announced soon. No promising director or top production house is ready to lock Sharwanand because of the barrier called remuneration. It’s high time for this talented actor to wake up before his market touches rock bottom.