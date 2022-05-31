Naidu predicts ‘one-sided poll’ against Jagan ‘misrule’

TDP president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday asserted that the YSRCP turned into a ‘gone case’ because of the three-year atrocious rule of Jagan Mohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu said whenever the election would be held, the State would witness a ‘one-sided poll’. The AP people were seething with anger and anguish over the ruthless policies of the Jagan Government.

Addressing a teleconference with party main leaders, the TDP chief said he had never seen before a Government like the present YCP regime which was facing severe public resentment in just three years. Jagan’s inefficient and anarchic rule had made the YSRCP thoroughly unpopular. Its days are over now, he asserted.

Naidu listed out the reasons for the ‘grand success’ of the party’s latest Mahanadu conclave held on May 27 and 28. The TDP activists’ resolve to fight it out against three years of suppression and the rising public discontent have made Mahanadu a roaring success. The general public experienced unprecedented troubles because of the present rulers’ mindless policies for the past three years.

Chandrababu Naidu pointed out how the party activists and people came from long distances to Mahanadu despite hurdles created by the Government. They came by making their arrangements, by their own autos, tractors and lorries. All this would stand for the ‘political change’ that had come in every nook and corner of AP.

The TDP chief made a special mention of the help that farmers of Manduvavari Palem near Ongole had extended by giving their lands for Mahanadu. The joint efforts of Ongole leaders had contributed to the huge success of the party’s historic conclave. The party leaders in every district should follow the same spirit and inspiration in future programmes.

Naidu asserted that uncontrollable crowds came to Mahanadu while the ruling YCP bus yatra witnessed empty chairs. First, they held ‘Gadapa Gadapaku YCP’ but changed it to ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Govt’ due to lack of public response. As there was no response still, they started the bus yatra once again. The whole State had seen how the YSRCP bus yatra too had failed miserably.