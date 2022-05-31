TDP may not contest Athmakuru Assembly by-poll

The opposition TDP is likely to pull out of the by-election to be held for the Athmakuru Assembly seat in Nellore district. The by-election is to be held on June 23, following the death of sitting member and minister Mekapati Gowtham Reddy.

As the ruling YSR Congress had nominated Gowtham Reddy’s brother Vikram Reddy to contest the by-election, it is said that the TDP, as a policy, decided not to contest the election. A decision is likely to come from the TDP in the next couple of days.

However, the BJP and the Jana Sena are likely to contest the election as they contested the Badvel Assembly seat by-election last year, where sitting MLA’s widow Dr Sudha contested. The two parties are yet to take a decision on contesting the by-election.

It is also a big question whether the Jana Sena would continue the alliance with the BJP or would stay away from the election along with the TDP. It is interesting to note that the Jana Sena and the TDP are working on forging an alliance to defeat the ruling YSR Congress in the 2024 elections. It is to be seen whether this alliance begins from the Athmakuru by-election or would wait for some more time.

Besides the BJP and Jana Sena combine, the small parties are also likely to field their candidates making the election compulsory. On the first day of nominations, two candidates representing the Peoples’ Republican Party and the Navataram Party filed their nominations.

The officials would receive nominations till June 6 and give time for withdrawal on June 9. The officials would also receive fresh entries to the voters’ list till June 6.