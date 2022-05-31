Lokesh slams ‘Jagan Sarkaru Paata’ in Group-I jobs

TDP general secretary and former minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday urged the Governor to order a judicial inquiry into the Government’s fraud in the Group-I interview selections held by the AP Public Service Commission (APPSC).

Lokesh said that hundreds of meritorious candidates got a raw deal and total injustice as a result of irregularities in APPSC Group-I selections.

The TDP MLC warned that their party would expose Jagan Reddy’s ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ (auction of Group-I posts). The Government should clarify why over 326 candidates were selected in digital valuation as against just 124 in manual valuation. The Governor should get it thoroughly investigated.

Lokesh pointed out that the Jagan Government had told the court that digital valuation was carried out in total transparency. In such a case, why were there many discrepancies and variations? Has any magic taken place in digital valuation?

Lokesh said the names of over 202 candidates, who were selected previously, were missing from the latest selection list. What reliable answer could the Government give on this aspect? Was there any Jagan drama in selection of Telugu medium candidates? Over 142 Telugu medium candidates got selected in digital valuation as against just 47 in manual valuation.

Condemning the YCP policies, Lokesh asked whether the differences in digital and manual valuations were aimed at benefitting some vested interests. Over 75 candidates were selected in the sports quota. But, this number was reduced to 48 by taking eight months for completing manual valuation which should have taken just three months.

Lokesh said at every instance, it was clear that the Group-I selections were full of irregularities. The Governor should focus on the Government-sponsored frauds in the selections. Justice should be done to the deserving candidates who got a raw deal because of the differences in valuation.