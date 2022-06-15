Naidu reaches Visakha, to begin his year-long tour

TDP chief and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu reached Visakhapatnam airport this evening. The party leaders and workers received him at the airport as the women offered him a traditional welcome.

The TDP chief would tour both Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts today and tomorrow. He would address the party leaders and workers in the two districts and also hold district-level mini-mahanadu.

On the first day, the TDP chief would address the party leaders and workers at Chodavaram and proceed to Anakapalli for the night stay. He would then tour the Anakapalli district on the second day.

The TDP chief had decided to tour all the 26 districts for the next one year. He would be touring at least two days every month covering two districts for the next one year. He would then start a bus yatra of the Assembly constituencies that are not covered in this year-long tour.

Chandrababu Naidu is bent on defeating the YSR Congress and returning to power in the next elections. He pledged to return to the Assembly only as chief minister and if he fails to wrest power, he would miss the opportunity to sit in the Assembly or his pledge would get defeated.

Initially the TDP chief thought of sending his son and party general secretary Nara Lokesh on Padayatra. Interestingly, Lokesh was also ready for the programme. However, Naidu dropped his son and has taken up the district tour.