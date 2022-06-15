Title locked for Vijay and Vamshi Paidipally Film

Tollywood director Vamshi Paidipally impressed Tamil actor Vijay and the film is said to be an out-and-out family entertainer. Vijay too has been keen to cement his position in Telugu and some of his recent films did decent business across the Telugu states. A major schedule of Vijay and Vamshi Paidipally’s film got completed in Hyderabad and the entire shoot is planned to be completed by the end of October.

The makers have locked Vaarasudu as the film’s title and it would be announced officially on June 22nd on the eve of Vijay’s birthday. The Tamil title would be a different one and it would be announced on the same day. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady and Thaman is the music composer. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers. Vaarasudu will hit the screens during Sankranthi 2023.