Naidu salutes martyrs in Galwan valley

TDP National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday saluted the bravery of 20 Indian army men who have lost their lives in the Galwan valley in Ladakh.

The TDP chief conveyed his condolences and said that these martyrs have sacrificed their lives to protest our nation’s territorial integrity. Their courage will forever inspire the countrymen.

Earlier, Mr. Naidu said that it was heartbreaking to learn about the killing of Colonel Santosh Babu along with two soldiers during a faceoff at Galwan Valley. The brave martyr hailing from Suryapet of Telangana will be remembered for his supreme sacrifice. Mr. Naidu conveyed his condolences to the grieving families.

It may be recalled that the Indian army men have laid down their lives fighting with the rival country forces in hand-to-hand combat on the border with China in the past two days.

Meanwhile, Col Santosh mortal remains were being brought to this native place at Suryapet for last rites. First, the body would be airlifted from Ladakh to Delhi where the Armed forces would pay tributes. Admirers were recalling how Col Santosh personally went into the frontlines of the battle though he was an officer of a higher rank.