Naidu says Jagan had no right to ask for votes in MLC polls

TDP president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had no right to ask votes for the MLC elections. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had passed a resolution in the Assembly for dissolution of the Legislative Council.

The TDP chief said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had insulted the Upper House by proposing for its dissolution and wondered how the same man could seek votes for his party candidates in the Graduates and Teachers constituency seats.

Chandrababu Naidu made an appeal to the people, his party leaders to support the TDP candidates for the MLC elections. He wanted the party leaders to convert anti-government feelings of the people into votes and ensure that the party candidates won the elections.

The TDP president said that Jagan Mohan Reddy is in frustration with people across the state turning against him. Stating that Jagan Mohan Reddy’s days are numbered, the TDP chief wanted the party leaders to ensure that the party won all the MLC seats elections for which are scheduled on March 13.

He took strong objection to some police officials working as the ruling party workers. He also alleged that the police have become servants of the ruling party. He asked the party leaders to expose the undemocratic decisions of Jagan Mohan Reddy and the nexus with the police.

Chandrababu Naidu said that he would stand by every leader in the party from police harassment and torture. He told them not to be afraid of the police cases and promised to clear all cases once the TDP formed the government.

Chandrababu Naidu held a meeting with the party leaders of Srikakulam, Vizianagara, Visakhapatnam, Nellore, Prakasam, Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool and Anantapur districts where Graduate MLC elections are held.