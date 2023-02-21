TDP leader Pattabhi, others produced in court

The Krishna district police on Tuesday produced TDP spokesman, Kommareddy Pattabhiram, and other TDP leaders at the local court in Gannavaram. Pattabhiram and others were taken into custody at Gannavaram during a clash between the TDP and YSR Congress leaders on Monday.

The TDP office was damaged and a car parked at the TDP office was also set on fire in the clash. The police shifted Pattabhiram to Thotlavalluru police station, while others were shifted to Machilipatnam police station after the arrest.

Krishna district SP Joshua told media persons that they have booked cases against the leaders of two parties who clashed at the TDP office in Gannavaram on Monday. The SP said that they were looking into the CCTV footage and other video clips of the incidents.

The SP also alleged that TDP leader Pattabhiram made provocative statements which led to the clash between the two groups.

Meanwhile, Pattabhiram’s wife, Chandana, accused the police of kidnapping her husband. She also alleged that the police have tortured her husband in the police station at the behest of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and DGP K V Rajendranadh Reddy.

When police visited her house and told her that her husband was arrested and being produced in the court, Chandana expressed fears over the safety of her husband. She tried to go to the DGP office to hold a protest, which was stopped by the police. The police restricted her movements and are guarding her from moving out.

TDP leaders Kesineni Chinna, Ravi Venkateswara Rao and other leaders reached Gannavaram, when Pattabhiram and others were produced in the local court. The TDP leaders called for Challo Gannavaram programme, which was spoiled by the police.

The police imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 and did not allow TDP leaders to hold protests or take out rallies in the town.