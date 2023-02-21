Buzz: Rajinikanth to be part of Kantara 2?

Ever since Kantara turned out to be a blockbuster and Rishab Shetty hinted about surprises in Kantara 2, there is much gossip turning around. The latest buzz is that Rajinikanth to be part of Kantara 2. When media asked the same of Rishab Shetty, he remained calm and this added mileage to the gossip.

For now, Rishab Shetty is still working on the script and the film is also said to be in a different genre. We have to wait for an official announcement or anyone from the team should clear the air. Rishab Shetty was honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award yesterday for the ‘Most promising Actor’ for Kantara. The actor penned a heartfelt note to everyone for all the love and support throughout.