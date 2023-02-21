Buzz: Varisu combo to repeat soon?

Vamshi Paidipally made his debut in 2009 with Munna. He has worked with Dil Raju for all his films except Oopiri. Their latest film is Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu. The film got released for Sankranthi, sustained in Tamil and failed to recreate the magic in Telugu. Despite his blockbusters Maharshi in Telugu and Varisu in Tamil, Vamshi Paidipally is unable to convince other heroes.

After Maharshi’s success, Mahesh babu promised a film with Vamshi but it never took off. Now Vijay is okay to do one more film with Vamshi and should see how far this film will work for him. Vamshi took a lot of breaks after Maharshi and no Telugu hero showed interest to work with him.

But with Varisu’s success, his Tamil market is open now. Dil Raju is also expanding his claws to other south industries. So there are many chances for the project to be on. For now, Vamshi is working hard to make the Varisu combo happen again and working on the script.