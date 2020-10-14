Naidu spreading falsehood: Gautam Sawang

Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang has yet again reacted sharply to former chief minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naid advising the senior TDP leader to desist from writing such letters which are “misleading”.

Gautam Sawang said Naidu has been writing letters with misinformation and misleading facts” He has been writing letters without even verifying if any incident has even occurred in the first place. When our police team investigated, we found that no such incidents took place. The police are being dragged unnecessarily with a political agenda. This is not correct. Recently, we have arrested some people who were posting misleading information with regard to the attacks on Hindu temples,” Gautam Sawang said in a veiled warning that Naidu too could be arrested for “spreading falsehood”.

Later, Sawang went on to list out the achievements of the Andhra Pradesh Police. He said the AP Police has set up a welfare committee for the Prakasam police, a first in the country. “The Prakasam police are using the latest technology to crack crimes. The Prakasam police have set an example for the police personnel in other districts. We are adopting new scientific and technological changes in the state policing. The police are alert and keeping a constant watch on cyber crimes. There is no breakdown in law and order situation in the state. We are keeping a close watch on anti-social elements and the Andhra Pradesh Police will take stern action against people who try to break the law and order,” Sawang warned.

Was Gautam Sawang referring to Naidu? Earlier, Naidu had alleged that the law and order situation in Andhra Pradesh is deteriorating. He had sent an open letter to Sawang. In the letter, Naidu had appealed to him to take steps to restore the law and order situation in the State by allowing the police to discharge their duties impartially and fearlessly.

Gautam Sawang has been regularly reacting to Naidu’s letter. This is unprecedented. Police bosses are supposed to maintain law and order. If the Opposition party leaders express apprehensions over the law and order situation, the police are supposed to clear such doubts. However, it appears like Gautam Sawang is reacting like a YSRCP leader and not as state DGP.

Why should the DGP react to Naidu’s letter? This is the third time the DGP has reacted to Naidu’s letter. Sawang’s reactions are typical of a politician and not that of a police boss.