Amitabh Bachchan’s whopping remuneration for Prabhas’ Film?

Tollywood director Nag Ashwin won a national award for his last film Mahanati. He soon impressed Prabhas for a big-budget pan Indian project. Soon, Deepika Padukone came on to the board as the leading lady in this sci-fi film. The makers came out with one more surprise that legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is on board for the movie. Nag Ashwin sent every detail about his characterization and the script to Amitabh Bachchan through an email. Amitabh Bachchan was extremely convinced and he signed the film.

It is speculated that Deepika Padukone will be taking Rs 20 crores home for the film. The latest update says that Amitabh Bachchan will be taking home Rs 25 crores for his 25-minute role in this big-budget film. Amitabh Bachchan has a solid market across the North Indian circles. His presence will bring whopping deals for the digital and satellite rights. The film’s production house Vyjayanthi Movies agreed to pay the quoted amount for Amitabh Bachchan without any hesitation.

Most of his portions will be canned in a set. Else, he will have to come to Hyderabad for the shoot. Amitabh Bachchan signed the film after which an official announcement was made. The regular shoot of this untitled film starts next year and will release in 2022.