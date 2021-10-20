Naidu to meet Amit Shah, to sit on 36-hr deeksha!

TDP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N.Chandrababu Naidu will meet union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday, October 23.

Naidu will complain against the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh for resorting to attacks on the offices of TDP and residences of TDP leaders and damaging their properties in broad broadlight.

Naidu will submit evidence to Amit Shah on how YSRCP activists vandalised TDP offices in the state besides residences of TDP leaders and how the AP police failed to act under pressure from the ruling YSRCP leaders and Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

Naidu will submit evidence to Amit Shah on deteriorating law and order situation in AP and demand imposition of President Rule in AP as per Article 356 of the Constitution since the YSRCP government failed to maintain law and order in the state and government itself sponsored attacks on TDP.

Naidu will also sit on 36-hour deeksha at TDP office in Mangalagiri, which was vandalised by YSRCP activist to protest against attacks on TDP offices and leaders.

Naidu’s deekha will start at 8 am on Thursday and end at 8 pm on Friday.

After deeksha, Naidu will leave for Delhi to meet Amit Shah.