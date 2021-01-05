Naidu trying hard to come closer to the BJP, says Sajjala

CM Jagan Reddy’s Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said that Chandrababu Naidu is pursuing bankrupt politics by misusing religious feelings among the people. He further said that the TDP chief is making all out efforts to come closer to the BJP in order to survive in politics.

Sajjala referred to China Jeeyar comment that it was no longer an issue who had desecrated the Ramatheertham idol. But the Swamijis and Peethadhipathis should observe self-restraint on this issue. Action can be taken only when the culprits are caught and their true intentions are known.

Sajjala accused Chandrababu Naidu of resorting to mean and cheap politics. The Jagan regime was ruling the State rising above narrow considerations of caste and religion. All the desperate efforts of Chandrababu were only to impress the BJP leaders and secure its patronage.

Sajjala also accused the previous TDP regime of demolishing temples in Vijayawada city during his rule. Also, over 29 devotees were killed in the pushkarams.