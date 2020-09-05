Naidu unhurt as 2 convoy vehicles involved in accident

Two vehicles in former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP president Chandrababu Naidu’s convoy were involved in an accident on Saturday in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, but he escaped unhurt.

The incident occurred near Dandu Malkapuram in Choutuppal mandal on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway when Naidu was on his way to Hyderabad from Vijayawada.

The driver of an escort vehicle applied the brakes when a cow came in front of the convoy, due to which a vehicle carrying NSG personnel rammed into a jammer vehicle. The vehicle’s front portion was damaged but no one was injured.

Naidu’s car was following the vehicle involved in the accident. He was left standing on the road for about 15 minutes.

A spare vehicle was arranged for the National Security Guard (NSG) personnel, after which the convoy resumed its journey.

Earlier in July 2019, an Armed Reserve Sub-Inspector of Police and a Home Guard suffered minor injuries after the vehicle, which was part of convoy of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, met with a minor accident at Gonipenta bridge in Penukonda mandal of Anantapur district.