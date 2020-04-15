Naidu would have begged for Modi phone call: Vijayasai

PM Modi’s return call to Chandrababu Naidu created a sensation in political circles in both ruling and opposition parties. The YSRCP is especially alarmed at the latest development. Till now, they were confident that Naidu can never win back Modi trust after their bitter rivalries during 2019 elections. But somehow, with his forty years industry, as usual, Naidu performed magic by getting attention of Modi at a time when the PM is very, very bus with Coronavirus battle strategies. This sudden turn apparently worried MP Vijayasai Reddy even more. He is Jagan Reddy’s trouble-shooter in Delhi. But, the unexpected has happened. Naidu has made impossible possible.

Naturally, the YSRCP leaders are in utter confusion whether Naidu may use his new direct channel with Modi to hurt CM Jagan Reddy prospects. Without the Centre’s blessings, AP CM cannot continue his command for obvious reasons. More alarmingly, Naidu may not need to depend on MPs like Sujana Chowdary any longer to talk to Modi. In the light of this, Vijayasai dismissed it saying Modi would have granted phone call because Naidu would have begged for it 25 times. That is no a big thing as Modi talks to many sections of people like that everyday. Vijayasai is provoking once again how Naidu had hurt PM personally in the past. TDP leaders say that Corona time is not time for digging up past things while young, inexperienced Jagan is failing to see this big picture.