4 Telangana officials booked for booze party

Police in Telangana booked four government officials for allegedly celebrating a booze party in violation of COVID-19 lockdown norms.

The mandal or block level officials in the Madhira town of Khammam district organised the party in a guest house on Monday night.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the place and found Srinivas, a doctor of a primary health centre, hiding in a room while three others managed to flee. The police seized half-consumed liquor bottle and food stuff from the guest house.

The police took up the investigation and booked four officials on Tuesday.

Tahsildar Saidulu, sub-jailer Prabhakar Reddy and Panchayat raj and Rural Development Extension Officer Raja Rao besides doctor Srinivas were booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 188 (Disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) and 269 (Negligently doing an act known to likely spread infection) and section 3 of the Epidemics Act, 1897 for disobeying any regulation or order made under the Act.

Police said they were investigating if more officers were involved.

All liquor shops, pubs and bars in Telangana are shut since the lockdown began on March 24. Officials said they would remain closed during the lockdown period, which has now been extended to May 3.