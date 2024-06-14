Naidu’s assurance to Arudra of Kakinada

Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu, on Thursday showed his humaneness to a woman, Arudra, from Kakinada by not only announcing Rs 5 lakh financial assistance but also Rs 10,000 monthly pension for her.

Arudhra, who faced various kinds of harassment by the former YSRCP government, called on the Chief Minister at the State Secretariat on Thursday along with her daughter. She explained to Chandrababu Naidu how she was harassed by the YSRCP government and that her daughter, Sailakshmi Chandra is suffering from serious backbone problems.

Arudra explained to the Chief Minister the problems created by the local YSRCP leaders when she tried to dispose of her property to meet the medical expenses of her daughter. “I am forced to knock the doors of the court for disposing of her land at Amalapuram.

Responding immediately to Arudha’s woes, Chandrababu Naidu announced Rs 5 lakh as financial assistance and also Rs 10,000 monthly pension for her. The Chief Minister also assured her that the State Government will do its best to assist her in the legal cases that she is facing with regard to her property.

Arudra, who has gone emotional on getting the assistance, told Chandrababu Naidu that with his victory in the elections she felt that she could easily overcome the problems which has come true now. She said that when she tried to take the matter once to the notice of the then chief minister she was not allowed and instead illegal cases were foisted against her in return thus pushing her into mental agony finally branding her that she is not mentally sound.

On hearing her problems, Chandrababu Naidu assured her that his Government will stand by her.