Nalugella Narakaam – posters highlight failures of Jagan Govt

A day after Telugu Desam Party (TDP) launched its ‘Nalugella Narakam’ (Four Years of Hell) campaign to highlight the failures of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, cadres put up posters across Andhra Pradesh to share statistics on crime and how law and order has been compromised in the state.

Posters have been put up in key political areas such as Guntur Complex, government hospitals in Vijayawada and Ongole Railway Station. Some of the key issues highlighted on the posters include the state’s rising crime rates, attack on backward classes and women, closure of aided schools and removal of scholarships for PG students, farmer suicides, halted Arogyasri services, shift of MNC companies, and unemployment.

Women’s Safety takes a hit The number of sexual assaults, acid attacks, and attacks on women in the state have increased from 7,039 in 2020 and 10,373 in 2021 to 11,895 in 2022. The ‘Disha’ law, which should have provided more protection to women, has still not been implemented.

Future of Students at stake the pass percentage in the 2023 SSC exams was 77 percent. This is lower than the 90 percent pass rate in the 2022 exams, which were held under the TDP government. The state government has suspended scholarships for PG students. PG students are studying in private colleges because the state government has not created enough PG seats in its own colleges.

Farmer Suicides The state is ranked third in the country in farmer suicides. In the past four years, over 3,000 farmers have committed suicide. The cost of a smart meter in the neighboring state is 15,000 rupees, but in the state, it is 36,000 rupees.

Low investment on Health, Infrastructure and high Unemployment The state government owes arrears to Arogya Shri beneficiaries. Eleven medical colleges in the state are still under construction. There are also no superintendents for these colleges. Fifty-three industries have left the state due to government harassment. At least 0.5% of foreign investment has not come to the state. The assets of Chittoor dairy have been handed over to Amul for the period of 99 years. The job calendar has not moved in the past four years. There has not been a single DSC exam. The unemployment rate among youth after completing their degree is 35.1%.”

The posters have drawn attention and also sparked a debate about the state not doing enough to ensure progress in recent years. In the next few days, the TDP’s “Nalugella Narakam” campaign will feature more such posters, rallies, and marches across the state. The party has also appealed to its cadre and the public to join the campaign on social media with the hashtag #NalugellaNarakam and share their experiences of the YSRCP government’s failed administration.