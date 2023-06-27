Lokesh promises to do justice to fishermen community

Expressing concern at the agony of the fishermen in the State, TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, here on Tuesday assured the community that within 100 days of the TDP forming the next government the GO 217 which is aimed at hitting them below their belt will be revoked.

In a face-to-face programme with fishermen at Tadimedu campsite of Gudur Assembly segment in Nellore district as part of his Yuva Galam pada yatra, Lokesh said that during Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule matter is weak but publicity is at its peak. Observing that he has thorough knowledge of the issue of Pulicat Lake, Lokesh said soon after the TDP is back in power the silt will be removed.

“Discussions will be held with the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to permanently solve the problems of fishermen. Also, the fishermen from the neighbouring States and the steamers from Tamil Nadu will be prevented from entering Andhra Pradesh for hunting,” he said.

Pointing out that though the journey in the divided Andhra Pradesh began with a Rs 16,000 cr deficit budget, Lokesh said that Chandrababu Naidu as the chief minister of the State did justice for all sections. The State was on top in aqua exports during the TDP regime and Rs 800 cr was spent for the welfare of fishermen community in five years by the TDP, he stated.

Recalling how the TDP helped the community in several ways, Lokesh promised to further strengthen the Chandranna Bheema scheme and a separate legislation will be enacted for the welfare of the Backward Classes (BCs).

When the aqua farmers from Chittamuru raised their problems, Lokesh said that Jagan totally destroyed the aqua culture for ‘J’ tax and even the facility to pay subsidies to them during the TDP regime was withdrawn. “I am promising all of you that once the TDP forms the next government power will be supplied at Rs 1.50 per unit for aqua farmers,” he added.

When the other villagers of Chittamuru complained that there is no drainage facility for them due to which they are facing mosquito menace, Lokesh said that all the basic facilities will be provided by the coming TDP government. Safe drinking water will be supplied to every doorstep in the State by the next TDP regime, Lokesh added.