Naga Shaurya’s Rangabali Trailer: Commercial Package

Hero Naga Shaurya is coming up with an out-and-out entertainer Rangabali which is set in the backdrop of a village. Yukti Thareja is the leading lady opposite Naga Shaurya in the movie directed by debutant Pawan Basamsetti.

The film’s trailer has been unveiled today and it gives the impression that the movie is a perfect commercial package laced with all the required ingredients. Naga Shaurya is introduced as an irresponsible youngster who is scolded all the time by his father who owns a medical shop. He adores a doctor who too likes him.

Until the middle portion of the trailer, it was thoroughly amusing with boundless comedy, wherein there is a drastic change afterward with mass and action elements.

Naga Shaurya looked buoyant in the trailer. Satya and gang give comic relief. Yukti Thareja is beautiful. Overall, the trailer promises the movie will enthuse the masses as well as the families.

The film produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri on SLV Cinemas banner will arrive in cinemas on July 7th.