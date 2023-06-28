Virupaksha Director gets a Swanky Gift

Virupaksha is one of the biggest of Telugu cinema this year. The film emerged as the biggest hit in the career of Sai Dharam Tej and it marked a perfect comeback for the Mega hero. Karthik Varma Dandu made his directorial debut with this film. The film made huge profits for the producers and they gifted him a Mercedes Benz C-Class.

Karthik took his social media page to share his happiness on the occasion and he shared the pictures with the new car. The car was gifted by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar. Karthik Varma Dandu is committed to Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra and he is working on the script. His second film will be announced after the lead actor gets finalized.