Spy Pre-release business – Highest for Nikhil

Spy Pre-Release Business

Nikhil’s SPY is scheduled for release on 29 th June ie, tomorrow. The film has been sold for record prices all over for the hero. Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 18 Cr (including Hindi Version). Made in a budget of 20 Cr the producer of the film has made very good profits with 18 Cr coming from theatrical rights , 18 Cr from digital(all versions)/satellite (Telugu). There are still the satellite rights of other languages yet to be sold and they can fetch another 8-10 Cr depending on the films result. Producer of this film has made a minimum 20 Cr profit and now it’s up for the film to do the same for the buyers.

Below are the area wise pre-release rates:

Area Pre release Business Nizam 5.4 Cr Ceeded 2.2 Cr Andhra 6 Cr ratio ROI 2.5 Cr (incl Hindi version advance) Overseas 1.5 Cr Worldwide 17.6 Cr