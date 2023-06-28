Ram and Puri’s Double iSmart Updates

Energetic Star Ram Pothineni is committed to Puri Jagannadh even after the latter delivered a huge flop like Liger. The duo will soon work on the sequel of iSmart Shankar which was a super hit. The sequel is tentatively titled Double iSmart and Puri Jagannadh is completely focused on the script of the film. The shooting formalities are expected to start in July and the shoot is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

With a lot of films in summer 2024 race, Double iSmart will have a theatrical release during pre-summer next year. Ram is personally taking care of the script. Puri Jagannadh is extra cautious and he has to bounce back with Double iSmart. The film will be produced by Puri Jagannadh himself and it will have a pan-Indian release. Ram is almost done with the shoot of Boyapati Srinu’s action entertainer that is slated for September 15th release.