Nandigam Suresh to Police Custody

In a significant development in the case of the attack on the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) central office, the Mangalagiri court has granted permission for the police custody of YSRCP leader Nandigam Suresh. The court has allowed authorities to interrogate Suresh for two days, from the 15th to the 17th of this month.

Nandigam Suresh, a former Bapatla MP, is currently a remand prisoner in Guntur Jail. The court has specified that the interrogation should take place at Mangalagiri Rural Police Station. Suresh is accused of involvement in the attack on the TDP central office in Mangalagiri, Guntur district.

The case stems from an attack on the Telugu Desam Party’s central office in Mangalagiri. Following the incident, a case was registered against Nandigam Suresh and several other YSRCP leaders. The investigation has been gaining momentum, with arrests beginning to take place.

Prior to this development, Suresh and other accused had approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail. However, their petition was dismissed, paving the way for police action. This dismissal appears to have accelerated the investigative process.

The granting of police custody indicates that the authorities are intensifying their investigation into the attack. The two-day interrogation period may yield crucial information about the incident and potentially implicate other individuals involved in the attack.

As this is an ongoing investigation, further developments are expected in the coming days. The outcome of this interrogation could have significant political ramifications, given the high-profile nature of the case and the individuals involved.

-Sanyogita