More and More troubles for Venu Swamy

Successful astrologer Venu Swamy has been quite famous across film circles as several stars approach him. He has a habit of poking into their lives and making his predictions on public platforms. He was trolled for his behaviour several times but Venu Swamy has bigger plans and this is landing him into various problems. His tiff with journalist Murthy is known to everyone and Murthy has approached the court to investigate his comments and take serious action.

A Hyderabad Court directed the Jubilee Hills cops to file a case against Venu Swamy for his statements. The cops are asked to conduct a detailed investigation and submit the report to the court. Venu Swamy’s recent statements on the engagement of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala generated huge outrage. Days after the stars got engaged, Venu Swamy predicted that their marriage will not last longer. After this, a series of incidents landed him into further troubles. Journalist Murthy kept a complete focus on Venu Swamy’s activities and approached the court. Venu Swamy is yet to respond about the recent directions from the court.