Satya: The new Star among Tollywood Comedians

Like successful actors and actresses, we have several successful comedians who emerged as superstars. Brahmanandam and Sunil are some of the best and highest paid among the comedians of Telugu cinema. Brahmanandam is not much busy now and Vennela Kishore emerged as the new star comedian in the past five years. Now, Satya is the recent entry to the star comedians and he is also quite busy with several films. Satya is slowly turning into a crucial player and is the first consideration for comic entertainers. Last time, he was lauded for his outstanding work in Naga Shaurya’s Rangabali. Now, he carried the entire film of Mathuvadalara 2 on his shoulders.

In one word, Satya’s one liners and his performance is the major relief for a dark thriller like Mathuvadalara 2. Satya is working without breaks and he is demanding close to Rs 2 lakhs per day. He is paid big money in several small films. There is a separate fan base for this talented comedian. All the reviews of Mathuvadalara 2 mentioned his name in the top row when it comes to positives in the film. Satya is also playing full length roles in many films of stars. For now, he is the most happening comedian of Telugu cinema.